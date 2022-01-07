Late Rally Falls Short for UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Team

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are desperately searching for a way to pass voting legislation amid pressure from President Joe Biden, but the path ahead looks increasingly grim with influential moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema unlikely to support a rules change necessary to get the bills over the finish line despite a frantic lobbying campaign from their own party.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
A group of three dozen business executives on Wednesday urged Senate leaders to change the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. The Freedom to Vote Alliance, which includes Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, warned that U.S. democracy is under threat amid state-level GOP efforts to restrict voting rules and take control of election administration.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took aim at critics of President Biden's speech on voting rights, calling objections to his vitriolic tone "hilarious." "I know there has been a lot of claim of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president," Psaki said during Wednesday's press briefing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
