Hartford, CT

Lamont directs state office buildings to close due to storm

By Isabella Gentile
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is ordering all executive branch state office buildings to close to the public on Friday due to the incoming winter storm.

“This appears to be a significant winter storm that is about to impact our state, with snowfall anticipated to reach rates of more than one inch per hour causing whiteout conditions and happening right at the height of the morning rush hour,” Lamont said.

Lamont is directing that all Level 2 state employees who have been physically reporting to work stay home out of an abundance of caution. All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely during the recent COVID surge should continue to do so, he said.

Level 2 employees include all of those who were previously designated as “nonessential” based on the duties of their respective jobs.

WTNH

WTNH

