Linton rallies to beat Vincennes Rivet

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Lady Miners rallied to beat Vincennes Rivet 41-33 on Thursday evening. Bradie Chambers had 15 points and Sydney Jerrells finished with 17, all in the 2nd half to lead the Miners. Meredith Weiss led the Lady Patriots with 21 points. Linton trailed 10-9 at the half but outscored the Patriots 31-24 in the 2nd half to snap a three game losing skid. They improve to 11-6 on the season while Rivet is now 12-4.

