ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Linton rallies to beat Vincennes Rivet

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCzpV_0df6ZSc900

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Lady Miners rallied to beat Vincennes Rivet 41-33 on Thursday evening. Bradie Chambers had 15 points and Sydney Jerrells finished with 17, all in the 2nd half to lead the Miners. Meredith Weiss led the Lady Patriots with 21 points. Linton trailed 10-9 at the half but outscored the Patriots 31-24 in the 2nd half to snap a three game losing skid. They improve to 11-6 on the season while Rivet is now 12-4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

North-South rivalry review

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North will square off with Terre Haute South in a boys and girls doubleheader Friday night at Hulman Center. We take a look back at some of the recent rivalry history over the last couple of years in our hoops review.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton wins Greene County Invitational

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Miners defeated the Shakamak Lakers 87-49 on Monday night in the championship game of the Greene County Invitational. Joey Hart and Logan Webb each had 24 points in the victory. In the third place game, North Central beat Pike Central 65-55. Deshawn Clark and Tyler Vaughn each had […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shorthanded Sycamores come up short at Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State basketball could not overcome its lack of depth Tuesday night in Cedar Falls, falling to Northern Iowa in overtime 80-74 inside the McLeod Center. The Sycamores had just seven available players and finished the game with only five. Micah Thomas and Cam Henry both finished with 18 points. […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Vincennes, IN
Basketball
Linton, IN
Basketball
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Linton, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
Linton, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State changes basketball schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores announced a few changes to their basketball schedule on Monday afternoon. They will host the Evansville Purple Aces on February 8th at 7 p.m. before traveling to Evansville February 10th for a 7 p.m. tip. The Sycamores will also travel to Des Moines, Iowa on February […]
DES MOINES, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State women defeat Bradley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Marie Hunter led Indiana State with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 73-57 victory over Bradley on Sunday afternoon. Natalia Lalic added 13 points and Arianna Smith tied her career high with 11 points. Caitlin Anderson had nine points and Mya Glanton had eight. Indiana State improves to 7-7 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Sullivan sweeps South Putnam

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows sweep the South Putnam Eagles Friday night. The Lady Arrows win, 66-60. Gracie Shorter finished with 22 points. Avery Wiltermood added 19. Delainey Shorter 12 and Klaire Williams 11. The Sullivan boys beat South Putnam, 84-50. Jackson Hills leading the way with 24 points. Luke Adams added […]
SULLIVAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vincennes Rivet#Miners#The Lady Patriots#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

High school basketball: Friday night recap

(WTWO/WAWV) — MyWabashValley.com has several reporters covering multiple local high school basketball games throughout the Wabash Valley on Friday night. A complete list of our coverage can be found below. Northview girl’s basketball vs. Greencastle Final Score: Northview wins 47-25 Sullivan girl’s basketball vs. South Putnam Final score: Sullivan wins 66-60 Stats: Gracie Shorter: 22 […]
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County Title Game moved to Monday

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The title game of the Greene County Invitational has been moved to Monday evening due to slick roads. Freezing rain hit the area on Saturday afternoon causing the game to be postponed from it’s original slot on Saturday night. The Linton-Stockton Miners will take on the Shakamak Lakers on Monday […]
SWITZ CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Northview defeats Edgewood

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Northview Lady Knights defeated Edgewood 48-47 on Wednesday evening. Macey Timberman led the Knights with 20 points. Audri Spencer added 13 and Brooklyn Eldridge finished with 10 points. Northview led 30-17 at the half but the Mustangs rallied in the 2nd half, getting to within two points with just a […]
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Patriots beat Wildcats, 50-25

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots knock off the South Vermillion Wildcats, 50-25 Tuesday night. The Patriots improve to 12-0 on the season. Their best start since 1994-1995. Bryson Carpenter led North with 12 points. Anthony Garzolini added 12 points for the Wildcats.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores postpone next two games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State has postponed Wednesday night’s game against Evansville and Saturday’s game at Drake due to COVID-19 protocols. The Sycamores had just eight available players Tuesday and tests Wednesday morning resulted in ISU having to postpone their matchup with the Purple Aces. The MVC rules state that a team must […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

NFL Playoffs Wild Card Schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Here are the times and TV networks for Super Wild Card Weekend. WTWO will air the Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals game on Saturday along with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. SaturdayLas Vegas (10-7, AFC 5 seed) at Cincinnati (10-7, AFC 4 seed), 4:30 p.m. […]
NFL
WTWO/WAWV

Micah making an impact on ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State freshman guard Micah Thomas is making a big impact on the Sycamores. Thomas played all 40 minutes against Bradley to finish with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Head coach Josh Schertz says, “Coaching is trying to help guys play in a way that brings out the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

653
Followers
494
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy