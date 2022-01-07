ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys and girls state basketball rankings, 1/6/22

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vACy0_0df6ZEVD00

Here are the latest New York state basketball rankings for both boys and girls.

Beginning with the guys, Corning is up three spots this week to 20th.

In Class A, Union-Endicott continues to climb as the Tigers are up from 16th to 12th.

Seton Catholic Central is the lone Section IV team in Class B as the Saints are ranked 2nd this week.

In Class C, Moravia remains 14th, Lansing pushes back a spot to 16th, and Delhi moves up a spot to 18th.

And to Class D where South Kortright stays put at #4, and Morris remains 15th.

Now let’s take a look at the latest state rankings for girls basketball.

Beginning in Class Double-A, Elmira is 11th this week, up two spots from a week ago.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell moves up five spots this week to 11th.

No Section IV teams in Class B ranked. But, in Class C, Newark Valley is the new #1 this week.

Union Springs is up two spots to 7th, while Unatego plummets from 6th last week down to 22nd, and Delhi slides back from 19th to 24th.

Finally, in Class D, Franklin remains #1, Marathon moves up five spots to 9th, Cherry Valley-Springfield falls back 6 spots to 12th, Oxford joins the rankings at 16, while South Kortright drops from 9th to 18th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

