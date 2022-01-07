ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

By Bruce Haring
 5 days ago
The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates .

The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings.

The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor , is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

The second case, Biden v. Missouri , will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding.

Both cases were fast-tracked last month. The justices will decide whether the mandates can remain in place while challenges to them continue in lower courts.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate, issued on Nov. 5, requires all employers with 100 or more employees to require employees to be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly. It also mandates masks at work. The mandate would cover an estimated two-thirds of US workers.

The US Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit reinstated the mandate after another court had put it on hold, which led to the challenges requesting the Supreme Court to freeze that ruling. The 6th Circuit’s ruling is still in place.

The second case also has broad implications. In November, the Department of Health and Human Services required all health care workers at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs should be fully vaccinated, a universe of more than 10 million workers.

Since the cases were filed on an emergency basis, rulings are expected to made expeditiously.

Gail Delio
5d ago

so if the vaccines work, then why wear a mask,? if the masks protect you, then why the vaccine? There is absolutely no logic to any of this. Personally, this is all about power and control.

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
