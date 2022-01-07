Brookfield family moves to Boulder only to lose their home in the Marshall fire

A former Brookfield family was among the hundreds that lost their home and most of what they own in the recent Marshall fire.

Mary Ann Lasky, her husband Andrew Rash, and their 4-year-old daughter moved from Brookfield to Boulder County during the summer of 2021.

Lasky was in Illinois with her daughter spending the holidays while Rash was working back home in Superior, their town in Boulder County, the night of Dec. 30.

As the Marshall fire broke out, Rash opened his front door to a sheriff demanding him to leave immediately. With just minutes to spare, he was able to grab enough belongings to fill two plastic bins to take with him. Little did he know, that was all that his family would have left.

Lasky received a call during the terrifying moments.

"A neighbor called me and was like one of the other neighbors saw your house on the news and it's on fire," she said.

As soon as conditions were safe, Rash drove back to his home hoping that he would find something left.

"Normally, when you see a house on the news that burned, there's a lot of it left, but there was just nothing left."

Officials believe the Marshall fire was the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 900 structures.

"To have that home go down in flames is just incredibly sad," said Lasky.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family out.

President Biden along with the first lady is scheduled to visit Boulder County and the affected areas Friday.

