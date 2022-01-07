ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Brookfield family moves to Boulder only to lose their home in the Marshall fire

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4VLU_0df6YlOr00

A former Brookfield family was among the hundreds that lost their home and most of what they own in the recent Marshall fire.

Mary Ann Lasky, her husband Andrew Rash, and their 4-year-old daughter moved from Brookfield to Boulder County during the summer of 2021.

Submitted to TMJ4
Mary Ann Lasky, her husband Andrew Rash, and their 4-year-old daughter

Lasky was in Illinois with her daughter spending the holidays while Rash was working back home in Superior, their town in Boulder County, the night of Dec. 30.

As the Marshall fire broke out, Rash opened his front door to a sheriff demanding him to leave immediately. With just minutes to spare, he was able to grab enough belongings to fill two plastic bins to take with him. Little did he know, that was all that his family would have left.

Submitted to TMJ4
With just minutes to spare, Andrew was able to grab enough belongings to fill two plastic bins to take with him.

Lasky received a call during the terrifying moments.

"A neighbor called me and was like one of the other neighbors saw your house on the news and it's on fire," she said.

Submitted to TMJ4
Lasky received a call during the terrifying moments that their home was on fire on the news.

As soon as conditions were safe, Rash drove back to his home hoping that he would find something left.

"Normally, when you see a house on the news that burned, there's a lot of it left, but there was just nothing left."

Submitted to TMJ4
Andrew Rash drove back to his home hoping that he would find something left, but there wasn't.

Officials believe the Marshall fire was the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 900 structures.

"To have that home go down in flames is just incredibly sad," said Lasky.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family out.

President Biden along with the first lady is scheduled to visit Boulder County and the affected areas Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, WI
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Boulder, CO
Accidents
City
Brookfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Brookfield, WI
Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Mary Ann#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy