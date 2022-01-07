ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Family still awaiting answers months after 21-year-old’s killing

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been nearly five months since Isaac Rodriguez was killed outside his trailer home in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway.

To this day, there are still no answers as to who killed him.

On a hot and muggy summer night, 21-year-old Rodriguez was walking towards his trailer door.

"When I ran up, I saw my brother laying on the ground,” said Yosselyn Ascencio, the victim’s sister. "He was shot."

Crime Insider sources say Rodriguez had been hit multiple times just outside his trailer at Tom Ford’s Trailer Park.

“Nobody deserves to take anybody's life and the way that they did that, we just don't know why or what was the root of the problem," said Ascencio.

Three years ago, Rodriguez graduated from Meadowbrook High. He worked for a trucking company and often took care of his mother.

His sister and other siblings continue to struggle with the notion he's gone forever

"It's torture for me,” Ascencio said. ‘Everybody is affected, especially my mom. She's not the same anymore."

January 9 will mark five months since Rodriguez’s murder. His sister is hoping to bring awareness to her brother’s story in an effort to find his killer and get them off the streets so they can't hurt anyone else.

"That feeling that you know someone knows something but they don't say anything because they're scared,” said Ascencio. “We come from a country where there's a lot of poverty in our family and when something like this happens, it's hard. But we have to speak out for each other."

She then made a plea in Spanish , hoping someone in her community will hear and call the police with information.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

