UFC fighter Holly Holm has explained why she’d prefer to fight at bantamweight next instead of featherweight. While she may be seen by many as a veteran in the sport, Holly Holm clearly still feels like she has a lot to prove. She’s won three of her last four fights, has competed for two titles and won one, and was pulled from a featherweight bout as recently as last October due to a knee injury.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO