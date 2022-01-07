East Lansing High School had 552 absences Thursday

East Lansing High School is reporting a high number of absences ahead of finals next week.

Each day this week has seen an increase, 395 on Monday, 424 on Tuesday, 487 on Wednesday and 552 today. The school has about 1,200 students, according to state data.

Superintendent Dori Leyko said they don't have information on why the absences are so high as they often don't get information when a student is absent.

The district reported 12 COVID cases after school resumed with 25 students reportedly out for a positive COVID case, according to the districts dashboard.

Leyko said in an email to the district that they plan to hold classes in-person as normal because there's no data showing any kind of outbreak in the school.

Leyko said the district will continue to evaluate the situation daily.



