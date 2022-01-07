ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball blown out by Boston College (full coverage)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0df6XOG300

Najé Murray and Alaysia Styles returned to the starting lineup for the Syracuse women’s basketball team Thursday after missing a game due to the team’s health and safety protocols, but it wasn’t enough and the Orange was defeated by Boston College, 95-71.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • SYRACUSE FALLS IN ROAD BATTLE TO BOSTON COLLEGE (Cuse.com)
  • Syracuse women’s basketball returns 2 starters but falls to Boston College, 95-71 (Syracuse.com)
  • Observations from Syracuse vs. BC: Alaina Rice excels, poor shooting from field (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Three former Syracuse football players transfer to FIU

The destination of three former Syracuse football players who previously entered the transfer portal was announced on Tuesday. Cornerback Adrian Cole, wide receiver Sharod Johnson and defensive end Latarie Kinsler will all be heading to Florida International University, the school announced. Cole appeared in nine games this season, including two...
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

RIT downs Sacred Heart, 3-2

RIT freshman forward Grady Hobbs logged a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over visiting Sacred Heart, Tuesday, in Atlantic Hockey action. RIT opened a 2-0 first-period lead. RIT senior forward Jake Hamacher skated down the right-wing boards and centered a puck in the slot to Hobbs, who slipped a shot between Sacred Heart goalie Luke Lush’s pads with 12:52 on the clock.
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan QB Dan Villari transfers to Syracuse

Michigan quarterback Dan Villari has transferred to Syracuse. He plans to enroll for the spring semester and will be here in time for spring practice. Villari made his Michigan debut this season against Western Michigan where he had three rushes for 11 yards. He also played on multiple special teams units.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua Academy grad Ryan Poles in running for Giants GM opening

A Canandaigua Academy graduate is in the running to be the next New York Giants General Manager. ArrowheadPride.com reports the Giants have asked the Kansas City Chiefs for permission to interview Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The 36 year old Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as a scout and working his way to his current job. He played a key role in the Chief’s very successful 2021 draft.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres sign goaltender Michael Houser to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Wednesday morning. Houser, 29, split last season between the Sabres and Rochester Americans (AHL). He signed an NHL contract on March 19 while the Sabres dealt with a number of injuries in net.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
FingerLakes1.com

FRESH TAKES: Welcome to Wild Card Weekend (podcast)

Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio breaking down NFL Week 18 action and previewing the Wild Card Weekend slate of playoff games. Paul and Nick review the College Football Playoff Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide fall in the rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs. Paul and Nick finish the show talking about the college basketball season as the season hits the winter stretch run.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sports#Recap#Syracuse Com#Cusewbb#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: The Buffalo Bills vs. Darth Bill and the Patriots (podcast)

Kenny Haas returns in studio and dives right into the world of high fashion. Kenny discusses the Bills and clinching the division at home, what is ahead on Wild Card Weekend against the Patriots and Black Monday in the NFL where a surprising firing in Miami has Kenny wondering if the Dolphins will turn into the Bills of old. Kenny then shifts focus to the Syracuse basketball squad who he feels are starting to show their true colors while acknowledging that we may have overrated the Orange at the start of the year. Kenny wraps up the show talking about the Waterloo girls high school team and their accomplishments as they head to Mynderse on Friday for classic rivalry showdown.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall Murray to taxi squad from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans to the active roster ahead of Tuesday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Murray has six points (2+4) in 16 games with the Sabres this season, the first points of his NHL career. He’s produced seven points (6+1) in 11 games with Rochester this year.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy