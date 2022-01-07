ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, NY

Jason Hunt

 5 days ago
BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Romulus hosts Dundee-Bradford in Friday FL West showdown(webcast)

FL1 Sports heads to Romulus as the Warriors host the Dundee-Bradford BraveScots in a Friday night Finger Lakes West boys basketball game among two of the top teams in the league. Paul Russo and Jason Hunt will be courtside for the 6 ...

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: East Rochester visits Clyde to face the Golden Eagles (webcast)

FL1 Sports kicked off our 2020-21 broadcast season with an early season pivotal match-up in Wayne County Girls HS Basketball on Wednesday night on FingerLakes1.com Radio. The East Rochester Bombers traveled to Clyde-Savannah for a 6 pm tip. Paul Russo and Jason ...

FingerLakes1.com

RIT downs Sacred Heart, 3-2

RIT freshman forward Grady Hobbs logged a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over visiting Sacred Heart, Tuesday, in Atlantic Hockey action. RIT opened a 2-0 first-period lead. RIT senior forward Jake Hamacher skated down the right-wing boards and centered a puck in the slot to Hobbs, who slipped a shot between Sacred Heart goalie Luke Lush’s pads with 12:52 on the clock.
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua Academy grad Ryan Poles in running for Giants GM opening

A Canandaigua Academy graduate is in the running to be the next New York Giants General Manager. ArrowheadPride.com reports the Giants have asked the Kansas City Chiefs for permission to interview Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The 36 year old Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as a scout and working his way to his current job. He played a key role in the Chief’s very successful 2021 draft.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

RIT forward Will Calverley nominated for Hobey Baker Award

RIT senior forward Will Calverley has been nominated for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, annually presented to the nation’s top NCAA men’s hockey player. Calverley was one of 77 players from 42 Division I programs nominated for the award and one of nine Atlantic Hockey players on the list, announced Wednesday.
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan QB Dan Villari transfers to Syracuse

Michigan quarterback Dan Villari has transferred to Syracuse. He plans to enroll for the spring semester and will be here in time for spring practice. Villari made his Michigan debut this season against Western Michigan where he had three rushes for 11 yards. He also played on multiple special teams units.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Three former Syracuse football players transfer to FIU

The destination of three former Syracuse football players who previously entered the transfer portal was announced on Tuesday. Cornerback Adrian Cole, wide receiver Sharod Johnson and defensive end Latarie Kinsler will all be heading to Florida International University, the school announced. Cole appeared in nine games this season, including two...
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres sign goaltender Michael Houser to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Wednesday morning. Houser, 29, split last season between the Sabres and Rochester Americans (AHL). He signed an NHL contract on March 19 while the Sabres dealt with a number of injuries in net.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall Murray to taxi squad from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans to the active roster ahead of Tuesday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Murray has six points (2+4) in 16 games with the Sabres this season, the first points of his NHL career. He’s produced seven points (6+1) in 11 games with Rochester this year.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall goaltender Aaron Dell, reassign forward Jack Quinn to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans (AHL) and reassigned forward Jack Quinn and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester. Dell, 32, has appeared in seven games for the Sabres this season. The team has also signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year contract. Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left Tuesday’s game after the first period with a lower-body injury.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FRESH TAKES: Welcome to Wild Card Weekend (podcast)

Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio breaking down NFL Week 18 action and previewing the Wild Card Weekend slate of playoff games. Paul and Nick review the College Football Playoff Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide fall in the rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs. Paul and Nick finish the show talking about the college basketball season as the season hits the winter stretch run.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

