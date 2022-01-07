ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus Warriors

 5 days ago
BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Romulus hosts Dundee-Bradford in Friday FL West showdown(webcast)

FL1 Sports heads to Romulus as the Warriors host the Dundee-Bradford BraveScots in a Friday night Finger Lakes West boys basketball game among two of the top teams in the league. Paul Russo and Jason Hunt will be courtside for the 6 ...

