ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jeffers’ Career-High 23 Points Leads Highlanders to Win at USC Upstate

By Jermaine Ferrell
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. – Senior guard Josiah Jeffers made a triumphant return to the lineup with a career-high 23 points, leading the Radford men’s basketball team to an 82-77 victory over USC Upstate at the G.B. Hodge Center on Thursday evening. The Highlanders (5-8, 1-0 Big South) win...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
thegeorgeanne.com

Transfer quarterback lands in Statesboro

On Monday, former University of Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease announced that he would transfer to Georgia Southern. Vantrease, originally a three-star quarterback out of Ohio, started 26 games in a four-year span for the Bulls. During his time at Buffalo, Vantrease completed just over 59% of his passes for 4,757...
STATESBORO, GA
Liberty News

Shiloh Robinson Scores a Career-High 21 Points in Win Over North Florida

Liberty never trailed Tuesday night in its ASUN home opener as the Flames defeated North Florida, 71-56, to remain unbeaten in conference play. Liberty is now 11-6 overall and 2-0 in the ASUN while North Florida drops to 4-12 and 0-3 in conference. First Half. Liberty’s defense was stingy from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Upstate#Concussion#Spartanburg#The G B Hodge Center#Jmu#Spartans
cuindependent.com

Da Silva breaks career-high point total in the Buffs’ fifth consecutive win

The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3) defeated the Washington Huskies (6-7) at the Coors Events Center on Sunday, 78-64. CU is now 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents and finds itself on a five-game winning streak. They sit at fourth place in the conference standings, behind only UCLA, Arizona, and USC. After sophomore forward Tristan da Silva recorded a career-high in points, he explained how his teammates were a large part of his success.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Miles McBride Scores Career High In Win

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was assigned to the Westchester Knicks in the G League from the New York Knicks. McBride took being called down to the G League professionally, saying, “I’m here to learn how to become an...
NBA
WTVQ

Tshiebwe scores career-high 30 points to lead UK over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as 18th-ranked Kentucky routed Vanderbilt 78-66 on Tuesday night for its second straight win. The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won their 11th straight in the series, and coach John Calipari improved to...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Midland Daily News

Prep Roundup: Carbeno's career high leads Coleman boys to win

Konner Carbeno had a career-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds Tuesday in leading Coleman to a 65-50 win over Merrill in Mid-State Activities Conference boys' basketball. With the game tied at 11-11 after one quarter, the Comets outscored the Vandals 22-7 in the second to take a 33-18...
COLEMAN, MI
WHIO Dayton

Georgetown basketball coach Ewing to miss game vs. Butler

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing will miss the Hoyas' game against visiting Butler because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines. The news release announcing the former Georgetown and NBA star's absence Thursday did not offer any other details...
SPORTS
collinsvillepress.com

With career-high 31 points, Sabia leads No. 9 Simsbury past Eagles

SIMSBURY, January 11, 2022 – Lauren Sabia had a career-high 31 points, including five three-point goals, to lead No. 9 Simsbury to a 52-37 win over Wethersfield in CCC West play on Tuesday night. It’s the most points in a single game for a Simsbury player since Katie Martensen...
SIMSBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy