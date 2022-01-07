St. Cecilia Boys, Girls basketball teams roll over Sandy Creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that senior forward Trevor Lakes will be out indefinitely because of a lingering shoulder injury. Lakes, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March, managed the injury throughout the year, but had a recent setback. After discussions with the Huskers medical and basketball staff, the decision was made to begin a rehab program with the hope of Lakes returning to 100 percent.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO