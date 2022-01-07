ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

St. Cecilia Boys, Girls basketball teams roll over Sandy Creek

By Joe Scanlan
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Both the boys and girls basketball teams at...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

‘Play for him’: Broken Bow girls basketball reflects on life without Ashton Schweitzer

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - When Broken Bow high schooler Ashton Schweitzer passed away on Dec. 23, it sent a shockwave through the community. In the time since, the town has begun the process of healing. That included a funeral service for Schweitzer on Dec. 31. At the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase this weekend — an event organized by Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley — the Indians made the trip to Kearney High to participate.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Bristol Press

Southington girls basketball roll through shorthanded Plainville

PLAINVILLE - The Southington girls basketball team left the Plainville gym with as many wins this season as Plainville had healthy players for Monday night’s contest. With covid making a noticeable presence within the Blue Devils’ roster, they dressed seven players for this game, which helped Southington cruise to its seventh win of the season and maintain its undefeated streak with a 61-17 victory.
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cecilia#The Boys#Basketball Teams#Ksnb#Hawkettes#Cougars
Grand Island Independent

Hastings St. Cecilia nips Northwest

Brayden Schropp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Class C-2 No. 9-rated Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-46 road victory over Class B Northwest on Tuesday night. Schropp’s two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining provided the Bluehawks with their final margin of victory. The Vikings had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Wyatt Jensen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.
BASKETBALL
KSNB Local4

Superior girls basketball handles Heartland in road win

HENDERSON, Neb. (KSNB) - Superior girls basketball hit the road to Henderson on Tuesday for a head-to-head matchup with Heartland. The Wildcats were never troubled by the Huskies in the game as they stormed ahead from the opening tip to win 56-17.
HENDERSON, NE
NJ.com

Monmouth over St. Rose - Boys basketball recap

Monmouth used a 23-16 fourth quarter advantage to defeat St. Rose, 53-51 at Tinton Falls. Senior guard Aiden Denton scored a season-high 26 points to lead Monmouth. Denton is now averaging 14.2 points. Denton had three of Monmouth’s six three-point field goals. He also made seven free throws, one more...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Hammonton - Boys basketball recap

Ja’son Prevard poured in a game-high 26 points to lead four players in double figures as St. Joseph (Hamm.) outlasted host Hammonton 71-65 in double overtime. The game was tied at 56 after regulation and 61 after the first OT before St. Joseph finally pulled away with a 10-4 run.
HAMMONTON, NJ
starjournalnow.com

Boys, girls basketball win in Antigo

ANTIGO – Antigo hosted both the boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday night in conference matchups. The boys started out a little slow but made some shots. Sophomore Will Gretzinger made four 3-pointers in the first half that helped the Hodags have a 30-15 half time lead. The second...
ANTIGO, WI
KSNB Local4

Trevor Lakes sidelined with injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that senior forward Trevor Lakes will be out indefinitely because of a lingering shoulder injury. Lakes, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March, managed the injury throughout the year, but had a recent setback. After discussions with the Huskers medical and basketball staff, the decision was made to begin a rehab program with the hope of Lakes returning to 100 percent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

BDS boys basketball falls to Tri County in MUDECAS tournament

BEATRICE, Neb. (KSNB) - Bruning-Davenport-Shickley boys basketball competed in Nebraska’s historic MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice on Tuesday against Tri County. The Eagles were the No. 6 seed and took on the third-ranked Trojans. In the end, BDS could not pull off the upset, losing 50-31.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

‘He was very admired’: Lynn on death of former Loper Hinwa Allieu

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team is grieving after former Loper defensive lineman and 2021 graduate Hinwa Allieu died in a car crash early Sunday morning. On Monday, UNK coach Josh Lynn provided his perspective on Allieu’s impact on himself, the program and the community at-large....
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Fundraiser for former UNK football player who died in car crash

KEARNEY , Neb. (KSNB) - Family members have started a fundraising campaign for a former UNK football player who died Sunday in a car crash. Hinwa Allieu, 24, Omaha, died in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland in eastern Nebraska. Family members Monday started a Go Fund...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Markowski named USBWA National Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association, when the USBWA announced its weekly award winners on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Markowski, a 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, averaged 17.0 points...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy