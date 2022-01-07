St. Cecilia Boys, Girls basketball teams roll over Sandy Creek

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - When Broken Bow high schooler Ashton Schweitzer passed away on Dec. 23, it sent a shockwave through the community. In the time since, the town has begun the process of healing. That included a funeral service for Schweitzer on Dec. 31. At the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase this weekend — an event organized by Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley — the Indians made the trip to Kearney High to participate.
Denver Anglin led with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 88-61, over Olympus Prep in Gladstone. Naas Cunningham added a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Gill St. Bernard’s (3-2). Peter Mauro...
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:. Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 8, 2022. Girls Basketball. Week 10 (Jan. 9) The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22...
PLAINVILLE - The Southington girls basketball team left the Plainville gym with as many wins this season as Plainville had healthy players for Monday night’s contest. With covid making a noticeable presence within the Blue Devils’ roster, they dressed seven players for this game, which helped Southington cruise to its seventh win of the season and maintain its undefeated streak with a 61-17 victory.
Brayden Schropp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Class C-2 No. 9-rated Hastings St. Cecilia to a 49-46 road victory over Class B Northwest on Tuesday night. Schropp’s two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining provided the Bluehawks with their final margin of victory. The Vikings had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Wyatt Jensen’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.
HENDERSON, Neb. (KSNB) - Superior girls basketball hit the road to Henderson on Tuesday for a head-to-head matchup with Heartland. The Wildcats were never troubled by the Huskies in the game as they stormed ahead from the opening tip to win 56-17.
CEDAR FALLS – Noah Carter posted 17 points as the Northern Iowa men's basketball team got past Indiana State 80-74 in overtime on Tuesday night. Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. AJ Green had 16 points for Northern Iowa (8-7, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight...
Monmouth used a 23-16 fourth quarter advantage to defeat St. Rose, 53-51 at Tinton Falls. Senior guard Aiden Denton scored a season-high 26 points to lead Monmouth. Denton is now averaging 14.2 points. Denton had three of Monmouth’s six three-point field goals. He also made seven free throws, one more...
Ja’son Prevard poured in a game-high 26 points to lead four players in double figures as St. Joseph (Hamm.) outlasted host Hammonton 71-65 in double overtime. The game was tied at 56 after regulation and 61 after the first OT before St. Joseph finally pulled away with a 10-4 run.
West Jefferson continues to play well. The Buccaneers went to McDonogh 35 and handled the Roneagles by a 65-50 margin Monday night for their third straight win. Zee Augustine and Daquan Royal led West Jeff with 14 points each while Korey Newman scored 13 points. West Jefferson (12-9) travels to...
ANTIGO – Antigo hosted both the boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday night in conference matchups. The boys started out a little slow but made some shots. Sophomore Will Gretzinger made four 3-pointers in the first half that helped the Hodags have a 30-15 half time lead. The second...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that senior forward Trevor Lakes will be out indefinitely because of a lingering shoulder injury. Lakes, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March, managed the injury throughout the year, but had a recent setback. After discussions with the Huskers medical and basketball staff, the decision was made to begin a rehab program with the hope of Lakes returning to 100 percent.
Warren Central High School ninth grade boy’s and girl’s basketball team gained victories over Vicksburg’s freshman squad on Monday night. In the girl’s game, the Lady Vikes came away with a 42-20. The Missy Gators got on the board first but WC still managed to take...
STEUBENVILLE — The Big Red and St. Clairsville boys’ basketball team have staged many battles throughout the years. Tuesday’s night affair inside the Crimson Center was not one of them. Big Red built a double-digit advantage in the first quarter, led by 16 at the half and...
BEATRICE, Neb. (KSNB) - Bruning-Davenport-Shickley boys basketball competed in Nebraska’s historic MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice on Tuesday against Tri County. The Eagles were the No. 6 seed and took on the third-ranked Trojans. In the end, BDS could not pull off the upset, losing 50-31.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team is grieving after former Loper defensive lineman and 2021 graduate Hinwa Allieu died in a car crash early Sunday morning. On Monday, UNK coach Josh Lynn provided his perspective on Allieu’s impact on himself, the program and the community at-large....
KEARNEY , Neb. (KSNB) - Family members have started a fundraising campaign for a former UNK football player who died Sunday in a car crash. Hinwa Allieu, 24, Omaha, died in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland in eastern Nebraska. Family members Monday started a Go Fund...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association, when the USBWA announced its weekly award winners on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Markowski, a 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, averaged 17.0 points...
