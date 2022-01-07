ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Delsea over Deptford: Girls basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Delsea jumped out to a quick start, with a 36-12 halftime lead to defeat Deptford, 55-31 in Franklinville. Tori Kanuck and Alli Sieminski combined for 36 points for...

NJ.com

Rutgers player grades, final thoughts from loss to Penn State: Stars slump, no one else picks up slack

Rutgers crashed down to Earth in State College on Tuesday, when its four-game win streak was snapped in a 66-49 loss to Penn State (8-6, 3-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2) are now 0-5 outside of Jersey Mike’s Arena this winter. Tuesday was the third consecutive double-digit loss on the road (Illinois, Seton Hall) for Rutgers. Its first two away losses to DePaul and UMass came down to the final seconds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s revised 2022 schedule after Big Ten shuffle

Rutgers won’t have to get on an airplane until October, but November is still plenty brutal. The Scarlet Knights’ revised 2022 schedule -- released Monday by the Big Ten and first reported by NJ Advance Media via Rutgers Sports Insider text message -- will keep Rutgers in the Northeast for the first month of the fall. It also keeps their traditional late-season gauntlet intact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
