Delsea over Deptford: Girls basketball recap

The association approved the measures unanimously at its Executive Committee meeting. The 60-percent rule relaxed to allow for schedule changes: The NJSIAA is relaxing the 60-percent rule, which states that teams must play 60 percent of their games against in-state opponents in order to qualify for the state tournament. The alteration now allows any schedule where the original intent was to comply with that rule. “To qualify for a waiver, a school must be able to show that its original schedule, as of the competition start date, had enough NJ-based competition that would have met or exceeded the 60 percent requirement,” the revision reads.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 HOURS AGO