ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford area leaders navigate impending snow clean-up amid staff shortages

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYMtw_0df6UyCY00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders in the Hartford area are letting people know Friday morning could bring a rough commute.

The morning rush-hour storm combined with COVID-related outages is creating a flurry of problems.

“I don’t think there’s any workforce anywhere that is not affected by this COVID surge right now, and at the last count we had about 30 members of our DPW team, that is about 15% of our team, who are out. But I know the rest of our team is ready to step up,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Capital city canceled school for Friday and put into effect a 24-hour parking ban starting at midnight.

In New Britain, drivers reported in around 10 p.m. Thursday so they could get ahead of the storm before flakes started to fly. That is important because the mayor said there has been a shortage of plow drivers in the city and some of the drivers are behind the wheel for the first time. They need to get used to the job.

“Remember, the first snow of the season, the first event is always rough, because our drivers, some of them are brand new, they are getting used to their routes, they are just learning and getting into the swing of things. So my advice to everyone is please stay off the roads if you don’t have to be there, have patience,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

New Britain also canceled school for Friday and issued a parking ban starting at midnight. The mayor is hoping that people will work from home since they are used to doing that during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bitter cold temperatures closing COVID-19 testing sites

Conn. (WTNH) – Bitter cold temperatures are closing down COVID-19 testing sites across the state on Tuesday and the following days. There will be no COVID testing at Dodd Stadium in Norwich or the City of Groton Municipal building. The site at the Crystal Mall in Waterford will be closed on Wednesday.   Due to […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Residents brave the frigid temperatures on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cold weather forced a number of school districts across the state to delay openings on Tuesday. For those out and about, you’ll just need to bundle up. When you factor in the wind chill, we’re looking at some of the coldest daytimes highs we’ve seen in this region in three […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Traffic
New Britain, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Hartford, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

Tips and signs to look out for when outside during frigid temperatures

(WTNH) – There is another arctic blast heading our way this weekend. Dangerously cold temperatures can become a problem for kids at the bus stop and anyone outside walking their dog or doing physical activity. It is important to put safety first in these bitter temperatures. Dr. Melissa Lin Monte with the Backus Hospital Emergency […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Stewart
WTNH

One calf killed during barn fire in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire that left one calf dead on Tuesday evening. Around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to 195 Corning Road for the report of a barn fire. When crews arrived, they began battling the fire at the 100’ x 300’ barn. A family member […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Firefighters battle flames at 2-alarm fire in downtown New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in downtown New London Wednesday. The New London Fire Department responded to the call at 136 Bank St. around 11:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the vacant building. Workers inside the building made it out safely by escaping through the back door, New […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

FD: 5 apartments displaced after partial building collapse in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in Hartford late Monday night. Fire crews responded to Wethersfield Avenue for the report of a partial collapse of a building. When crews arrived, they noticed the front façade of a 3-story brick apartment building over a commercial property was collapsing. The building […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#The Hartford#Extreme Weather#Covid
WTNH

Thousands of educators participate in ‘blackout’ to protest safety protocols; Others wear red to sound alarm for students’ well-being

Conn. (WTNH) – Thousands of educators across the state wore black to school on Wednesday, in what they called a ‘blackout’, to protest what the Connecticut Education Association calls unsafe conditions in certain schools. They marched in the cold to show their concern over some schools not taking COVID safety steps. More than 5,000 educators […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

CareerConneCT program: A lifeline for some during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut workforce has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. State unemployment hovers around 6%, which is higher than the national average. The Lamont administration announced a major expansion of CareerConneCT, a program connecting people looking for work to jobs. Doors have been opened for Jihane Berdji during her time of […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

America’s VetDogs in need of ‘weekend puppy raisers’ in Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – America’s VetDogs is looking for people who want to become “weekend puppy raisers” in the Hartford area. The national nonprofit provides veterans and first responders with disabilities with trained service and guide dogs. Volunteers will raise the puppies in their homes on the weekends, for a 12–14-month period, the organization’s spokesperson. […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Lamont’s executive order allows reemployment of retired teachers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is experiencing a state-wide teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, districts have greater flexibility to rehire retired teachers who can fill vacancies. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, some schools had to close for several days because of severe staffing shortages. “Every […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Norwich Board of Education in favor of school resource officers returning to middle schools

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Board of Education unanimously approved bringing back school resource officers (SROs) to the two middle schools. One middle school is the Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School; the other Teachers Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School. SROs at the middle schools were eliminated several years ago because of budget cuts. […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy