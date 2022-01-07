ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township defeats Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
Anthony Trombetta scored 19 points in Middle Township’s 59-37 win over Atlantic City in Atlantic City. Trailing by a basket at halftime, Middle Township (4-2) erupted in the...

