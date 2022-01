Another day has passed and Jim Harbaugh still has not signed an extension that is reportedly sitting on his desk waiting for him. I don't know if the paperwork is actually ready for him like that, but I do know that if he wanted to be signed and looking forward, he could be. He's interested in the NFL and several NFL teams are interested in him. How will all of that play out? Only Harbaugh and the NFL teams know.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO