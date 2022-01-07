Haven helps Trinity Hall hold off Shore - Girls basketball recap
Dora Haven scored 24 points for Trinity Hall as it held off Shore 59-51 in Tinton Falls. Trinity Hall led 29-25 at the half and would extend the lead to 47-34 by the end...www.nj.com
Dora Haven scored 24 points for Trinity Hall as it held off Shore 59-51 in Tinton Falls. Trinity Hall led 29-25 at the half and would extend the lead to 47-34 by the end...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0