ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Cherry Hill West defeats Washington Township - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julia Lewis scored 15 points and Molly Bovell had 10 as Cherry Hill West topped Washington Township 53-26 in Cherry Hill. Leading by nine at halftime, Cherry Hill...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 21 points in its 74-42 victory against Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Sean Keegan managed 12 points as the second-leading scorer for Freehold Township (5-3). Noah Harvey delivered 10 points for Cinnaminson (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Edison over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Joseph Fenton turned in two goals and two assists and Thomas Calantoni posted two goals and one assist for Edison in its 7-5 win against South Brunswick at ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Itai Geller and Lucas Longo delivered one goal and one assist apiece while Pat Decker supplied...
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Township, NJ
Sports
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Sports
City
Washington, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Basketball
Cherry Hill, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
BOONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Piscataway Tech- Girls basketball recap

Raegan Fogarty scored 16 points to lead Calvary Christian to a 52-46 win over Piscataway Tech in Piscataway. Hannah Raike netted 14 points for Calvary Christian (3-1). Rachel Schafer tallied nine points and 13 rebounds in the win. Mattie Miller led Piscataway Tech (3-4) with 16 points. Jaylin Locacio had...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Hartman’s 22 leads Princeton Day over Lawrence (PHOTOS)

If winning back-to-back games was one of the incremental goals the Princeton Day girls basketball program set for itself, the Panthers achieved that for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon in a 48-27 win at home over Lawrence. PDS took control early, getting an 18-2 lead by the...
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Who are N.J.’s top high school football recruits? Presenting the NJ.com Top 50, Jan. 2022 (Part 3 of 5)

If you want to know who New Jersey’s top high school football recruits are, regardless of grade, then you’ve come to the right place. Presenting the NJ.com Top 50 countdown of the state’s top football recruits. We are highlighting 10 recruits each day, culminating in a top 10 and crowning of New Jersey’s top high school football recruit on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

As COVID continues to impact HS sports, NJSIAA amends rules for winter season

The association approved the measures unanimously at its Executive Committee meeting. The 60-percent rule relaxed to allow for schedule changes: The NJSIAA is relaxing the 60-percent rule, which states that teams must play 60 percent of their games against in-state opponents in order to qualify for the state tournament. The alteration now allows any schedule where the original intent was to comply with that rule. “To qualify for a waiver, a school must be able to show that its original schedule, as of the competition start date, had enough NJ-based competition that would have met or exceeded the 60 percent requirement,” the revision reads.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy