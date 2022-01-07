ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Sen. Doug Jones discusses Jan. 6 insurrection

By Art Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Thursday to discuss the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jones served as Alabama’s senator following a special election in 2017 in which the Democrat defeated Republican Roy Moore.

Friday, Jones will be holding a discussion on democracy covering the uprising at the capital and how we can move forward as a country one year later.

Art Franklin’s full discussion with Sen. Jones can be viewed in the video player above.

Comments / 26

Steve Coulter
3d ago

Hopefully, when the real Insurrection comes, marxist/socialist like Doug will be incarcerated in gulags located in Northern Minnesota, clad in boxer shorts and fed pablum...lol

Reply
12
473 MommaG
4d ago

It wasn’t an insurrection. The FBI investigated and said No insurrection. Stop with the biased reporting

Reply(6)
25
