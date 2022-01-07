Should Falcons meet Cordarrelle Patterson's projected market value this offseason?

With over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns, Cordarrelle Patterson has more than outplayed his 1 year/$3 million deal for the Falcons, so does this mean he’s in line for a big payday this offseason?

Spotrac has the RB/WR hybrid’s projected market value set at 2 years/$18 million as the former first-round pick of the Vikings wraps up the best season of his nine-year career. So, should the Falcons—who will likely have around $13 million in cap space this offseason—sign Patterson to such a deal? Jon Chuckery isn’t so sure.

“Yes he's had a terrific year. It’s not like he’s a 1,500 yard running back. It’s not like he’s a 1,200-yard wide receiver. I understand—500 rushing and 500 receiving yards—it’s been unique, okay. I’m not way overpaying and blowing my salary structure out of whack to bring Patterson back.”

Earlier this week, Patterson spoke on the prospect of staying in Atlanta after bouncing around the league in recent years.

"I've been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I'm at home,” Patterson told falcons.com this week. “Why not just finish my career here? I'm comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?”

Chuckery warned of the prospect of getting into a bidding war for Patterson’s services after this season, but said he would be willing to give him another one-year deal worth up to $9 million and said that it also depends on what else the team does to free up additional cap space.

Quarterback Matt Ryan shared his hope that Patterson will be back in 2022 but acknowledged that the NFL, at the end of the day, is a business. F alcons.com reporter Tori McElhaney joined the Jon Chuckery Show and shared her thoughts on Patterson’s situation.

Doing his part to earn that big contract, Patterson tweeted today that he’s even willing to take some snaps on the defensive side of the ball.