Golf

PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

 6 days ago

Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
Maui News

Smith sets PGA tour record at Sentry

Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Cameron Smith hoists his trophy on the Kapalua Plantation Course’s 18th green Sunday afternoon after his record-setting victory. The Australian pro shot a PGA Tour-record 34-under par on the week to edge world No. 1 Jon Rahm by one stroke. Along with the custom-made trophy, Smith won $1.476 million. For more on the tournament, see the Sports section on Page B1.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
The Independent

Kanaya, Nakajima following big footsteps of Hideki Matsuyama

The Monday morning of the first Japan Golf Tour event of the year was no time to be anywhere except in front of a television.That's where Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima could be found in Nagoya last April, each captivated by images of Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters to become the first Japanese player in a green jacket.“I was simply watching the telecast and cheering him on in the hotel prior to the tournament that I was playing in, and I was very inspired by his win,” Kanaya said through an interpreter Tuesday at the Sony Open.“No sleep,” Nakajima...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

John Cook: "Tiger Woods'll not play in 2022"

Golf Channel analyst and 11-time Tour winner John Cook is one of the select few in Woods’ orbit, and he thinks we’ll have to wait a long time to see Woods play on Tour again. John Cook, statements. “I don’t see it in the next 12 months.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Leading analyst believes Tiger could retire at 2022 Open Championship

In 2015, Tiger Woods made it clear just how much he loves the Old Course at St. Andrews, revealing he wants to play the course backwards in his lifetime. ”It’s brilliant–how you can play it so many different ways.” said Tiger “I’ve always wanted to play it one time–before I die I want to play it one time backwards.
GOLF
The Independent

Webb Simpson eyeing Ryder Cup return after winless 2021

Webb Simpson hopes a long journey will pay dividends in the shape of an overdue Sony Open victory as he targets a Ryder Cup return.Simpson has finished fourth, third and fourth in his last three starts at Waialae Country Club, although he comes into the event without the benefit of starting the year in the previous week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.That tournament is reserved for winners on the PGA Tour in the preceding season and Simpson failed to add to his seven tour titles in 2021, recording five top 10s in 21 starts as he battled Covid-19 and a neck...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tom Watson Masters News

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had significant news to announce regarding the 86th Masters. It turns out Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters this year. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, released an official statement on this move.
GOLF

