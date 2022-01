AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he has appointed three people to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council. The appointees are Schelena Hock, Jack Kelanic, and Ray Scifres, and their terms are set to expire on Aug. 31, 2026. The council was created in 2019 by the 86th Legislature and then expanded in 2021 […]

