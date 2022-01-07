ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAlbany women’s basketball returns from COVID pause

By Jared Phillips
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The surge in COVID-19 cases left no stone unturned in the college basketball landscape in the Capital Region, and UAlbany women’s basketball was one of many programs that had to hit the pine.

The layoff wasn’t too long for the Great Danes. They last played on December 28 at home against Union, but their America East opener against Binghamton fell victim to postponement. Now they gear up for Saturday’s conference opener at home against New Hampshire.

“As frustrating as it is, this is a really good opportunity for us to get closer and for us to be able to handle this adversity the right way and to come out of it on the other end as a stronger team,” head coach Colleen Mullen said.

“It’s giving opportunities for some players that, you know, haven’t been able to play as much,” Mullen said.

Losing players to COVID allowed Saratoga standout Abby Ray 26 minutes against Union. The Danes will once again be shorthanded Saturday at 2 hosting New Hampshire.

Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

