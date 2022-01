The Polygon price analysis is bullish. Resistance for MATIC is found at $2.65. MATIC/USD is currently trading at $2.34. In yesterday’s analysis, we saw the Polygon price analysis was bullish as it broke through several resistances. It is currently trading at $2.34, which looks quite promising as the bulls are attempting to push the MATIC/USD pair up further by clearing through some critical resistances. According to our price prediction, the first hurdle for this cryptocurrency is found at $2.65, where it may face some strong resistance.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO