Balmain x Barbie to Release Collaboration Coupled With NFTs

FFG x Scrilla will be donating 4% of the gross sales from this NFT collaboration to charity. Collecting antiques or collectibles is a hobby that many of us adopt. Some leave that hobby back in our childhood. But there are others who make it their passion. Fab Four Gear is a story of such a passionate collector. The collector didn’t choose rare coins or tickets, but instead the instruments exactly like the ones the Beatles used to play. He started decades ago and painstakingly found and successfully acquired the rare vintage instruments from all around the world. This ultimate collection is being turned into digitally scanned 3D copies and the Fab Four Team have started minting NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO