ITZY will be greeting fans at their first ever in-person fan meeting since debut, 'ITZY, MIDZY, Fly!'. ITZY's 1st official fan meeting 'ITZY, MIDZY, Fly!' will take place this coming February 19 at 5 PM KST at the Yes 24 Live Hall in Seoul. The event will also be streamed online for global fans via Beyond LIVE, bringing ITZY together with all of their fans at once! This will also mark ITZY's first fan event since the group's 'Fan Party Live' in March of 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO