Boosters available for ages 12-15 as COVID continues to impact schools

 5 days ago

Minneapolis Public Schools switch to e-learning Monday due to weather, COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Public Schools says students will be switching to e-learning for Monday, January 10, due to cold weather forecast and rising COVID-19 cases among bus transportation staff. All buildings will be closed to the public and evening activities are canceled Monday, the district announced Sunday. MPS...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NC health officials recommend COVID-19 boosters for children ages 12 to 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it recommends the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15 to further protect them from COVID-19. The CDC also recommends a third dose of Pfizer for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.
CHARLOTTE, NC
COVID boosters shots should be available soon for 12-15 year olds

The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's ever been. Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID. Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the global rise in new COVID-19 cases.
KIDS
Gov. Scott announces booster shot availability for ages 12-15, partnership with NIH to increase test accessibility

MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott made two announcements on Thursday, Jan. 6 addressing updates to booster shot availability for youth and a partnership with the National Institute of Health to increase COVID-19 rapid test availability in the state. “As the nation confronts the highly transmissible Omicron variant, receiving a...
MONTPELIER, VT
Illinois adopts booster recommendation for ages 12-15

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is continuing to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Thursday, IDPH officials said they are adopting the CDC's recommendation for those ages 12-15 years old to receive a booster dose...
ILLINOIS STATE
CORONAVIRUS: Boosters approved for students ages 12-15

COVID-19 booster shots will be available soon for some school-aged students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Pfizer boosters for students between ages 12-15, saying the booster should be administered five months after the initial series. This follows last month’s guidance from the CDC allowing boosters for students ages 16 and 17 last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Department boosters for ages 12-15

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is offering the Pfizer Covid booster for young teens next week, even if they don’t have all the protocols just yet. They will begin offering the boosters for ages 12-15 beginning on Tuesday. But they are still waiting on guidance...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Pfizer Booster doses now available for those ages 12 to 15

[Madison, IN] The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced today that Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are now eligible to receive a booster dose following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. The FDA amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday to allow a single booster dose for people aged 12 to 15. The CDC endorsed the recommendation Wednesday. The FDA also expanded the Pfizer EUA by shortening the time between the completion of the primary vaccination series from six months to five months and allowing certain immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 to receive a third primary series dose. The CDC authorized those changes Tuesday. Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death against the highly infectious Omicron variant, which is fueling a surge in cases across the country. Data out of South Africa and the United Kingdom show that two doses of a Pfizer vaccine provide approximately 35 percent protection against the Omicron variant but that a booster dose increases that protection against infection to 75 percent. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals younger than age 18. The Jefferson County Health Department urges all Jefferson County residents and visitors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can schedule your COVID vaccine by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov We are also accepting walk-ins in our office located at 715 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250 Monday thru Friday 9am-3pm. We have all three vaccines available, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Individual’s age 12 – 17 years of age must receive Pfizer vaccine and have an adult present.
MADISON, IN
Kane County Health Department Announces Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Appointments for Youths Ages 12 to 15

The Kane County Health Department announces Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination appointments for youths ages 12 to 15 at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia. On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include a single booster doses for individuals age 12 to 15.
KANE COUNTY, IL
COVID-19 boosters now authorized for ages 12-15, dosing interval lowered, additional primary dose recommended for certain immunocompromised children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has notified Alabama healthcare providers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have endorsed new recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations. The updates came about after a thorough and ongoing review of the available safety and efficacy data by the Food and Drug Administration in the setting of surging COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the CDC noted. Known and potential benefits of additional doses were determined to outweigh any potential risks of vaccine. Changes are summarized as follows: Authorizes the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
ALABAMA STATE
Hoosiers ages 12-15 can now receive COVID-19 booster shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials from the Indiana Department of Health late Wednesday announced that young Hoosiers between the ages of 12 and 15 who’ve received a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can go ahead and receive a booster dose. The FDA amended...
FORT WAYNE, IN

