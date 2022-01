For the second time, Mississippi State and Kentucky will have to postpone a women’s basketball game in the 2021-22 season. Kentucky had to postpone the matchup between Bulldogs and Wildcats earlier this year, but this time it’s State that is having trouble with its COVID-19 numbers, according to a source. MSU played with eight available scholarship players against Alabama and got a improbable win on the road. The Bulldogs followed that up by winning with seven players against Vanderbilt on Sunday. The numbers have caught up with MSU this time, however, as State has just six players available as of Wednesday which is below the league requirement of seven.

