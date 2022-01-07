HIGHLIGHTS: Penn, Glenn Win To Remain Undefeated

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took aim at critics of President Biden's speech on voting rights, calling objections to his vitriolic tone "hilarious." "I know there has been a lot of claim of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president," Psaki said during Wednesday's press briefing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO