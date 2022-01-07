Teenager rescued following Raynham crash amid icy conditions

Emergency officials in Raynham had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue a teenager trapped in a car following a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a water delivery truck.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday amid icy road conditions, according to the Raynham Police Department.

Police said first responders found the pickup truck passenger, a 16-year-old male from Raynham, unconscious and trapped inside. The male driver, a 17-year-old from Raynham, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Responders then used hydraulic rescue tools to free the passenger, who was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Rhode Island. The pickup truck driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. The water delivery truck driver, a 54-year-old East Taunton man, was not injured.

A witness told NBC10 that the crash sounded like an explosion and that both trucks had severe front-end damage.

Investigators said icy conditions likely factored in the crash.