Warning! The following contains spoilers for David & Annie: After The 90 Days’ premiere episode. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé has no shortage of spinoffs in its franchise, and some are better than others. With the arrival of a couple more on TLC this week, audiences may wonder if it’s really worth their time to tune in and check out David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Well, after seeing just the premiere episode I can wholeheartedly say that the answer is yes.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO