Lawmakers Reflect On US Capitol Attack 1 Year Later

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, a stunned nation watched as hundreds of people...

One Year Later: California’s Role In The US Capitol Riot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The January 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol involved thousands of former-President Trump’s supporters. Since that day the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys Office have been working to prosecute individuals guilty of assaulting officers, trespassing on government property, and physical violence. Several Californians were among the hundreds of people charged. “I may or may not have rubbed my butt on Nasty Pelosi’s desk,” said former Sacramento Republican leader Jorge Aaron Riley. Riley was arrested just days after the insurrection and pleaded not guilty to all charges, despite admitting to his role on camera. “We broke windows, we went into the door we pushed...
One year later: Seven Connecticut residents charged in US Capitol riot

(WFSB) – Some people from Connecticut were some of the most visible from January 6. So far, the justice department has arrested seven people from the state. Eyewitness News set out to get their side of things, wanting to learn what motivated them to take the trip to the nation’s capital and then go inside the Capitol Building.
What’s happening with US Capitol insurrection prosecutions — 1 year later?

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In the time since, the U.S. House committee investigating what happened has conducted hundreds of interviews, and dozens of people have been sentenced for their role in the insurrection. The committee has held former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and MAGA architect Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson chairs the commission, and says he still won’t rule out recommending criminal charges for former President Donald Trump.
‘From Searchlight to the spotlight of Capitol Hill” – late Sen. Harry Reid honored with lying in state ceremony

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A solemn final send off for Sen. Harry Reid took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Lawmakers gathered to pay tribute to the late senator who passed away at 82 in late December after 34 years of service in Washington. Congress held a lying in state ceremony for Reid, giving lawmakers and staff the chance to pay respects to a man who roamed both chambers of Congress for more than three decades.
Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
