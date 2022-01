NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Medical experts say this is a critical week for the Omicron variant, as the surge of cases may soon start to decline. In the meantime, with vaccination rates continuing to lag, children have been more impacted than with other variants, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. “Our projection is that the peak will be this week or next, and then decline,” said Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO