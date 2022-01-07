ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lyons, Jones carry Nicholls St. over UIW 87-56

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0df6Kj8T00

Ryghe Lyons scored 18 points as Nicholls State rolled past UIW 87-56 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jones added 16 points for the Colonels, while Caleb Huffman chipped in 15.

Lyons shot 8 for 10 from the floor. He added four assists.

The game was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Devante Carter had 11 points for Nicholls State (9-6).

Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 20 points for the Cardinals (3-12). Godsgift ''GG'' Ezedinma added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Morgan, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Boeheim Brothers Lead Syracuse to Blowout Win Over Pitt, 77-61

On Tuesday night, Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined for 42 points to lead Syracuse over Pitt by a score of 77-61 in the Carrier Dome. After a first half in which Pitt had three scorers with at least nine points, things looked to be trending towards a victory. However, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uiw#Nicholls State#Lyons Jones#Colonels#Southland Conference#Cardinals#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse will try to keep Louisville’s Emily Engstler off the glass: ‘She can get 10 rebounds in her sleep’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Vonn Read, the acting head coach for the Syracuse women’s basketball program, is fully aware of Emily Engstler’s strengths on the hardwood. But after three years as her assistant coach, Read is creating a game plan on how to stop Engstler and the rest of the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals when the Orange visits the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday.
SYRACUSE, NY
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy