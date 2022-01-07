Read full article on original website
Huawei launched smart Vision VR glass that could connect to smartphone
Huawei launched the first smart Vision Glass. These viewing glasses pack a bunch of surprising features and some outstanding functionalities. The Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Device BG – He Gang unveiled the smart viewing glasses on the event stage. Alongside this, the personnel mentioned how this device could serve benefits in the world of virtual reality.
