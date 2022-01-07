UVM women’s hockey ready for “clash of styles” against UConn

This weekend’s matchup in Gutterson Fieldhouse can swing the conference standings in a big way.

Vermont hosts No. 10 UConn for a two-game set, with Vermont ranked fourth and UConn third in Hockey East. These teams met once earlier in the season, with the Huskies coming back for a 2-1 victory in overtime on home ice.

UConn cracks the USCHO top 10 for the first time since 2008, and is on a program-best 14-4-2 start to the season. Both UConn and UVM have a strong defensive identity, leading Hockey East in fewest shots allowed, but they are very different teams.

“It’s very much a clash of styles, frankly,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “They keep everything very simple, in a good way. We can sometimes play a little bit of a higher risk game.”

Plumer added that the team may be getting reinforcements back this weekend, such as leading scorers Kristina Shanahan and Maude Poulin-Labelle, as well as goalie Jessie McPherson. We’ll see who exactly draws back into the lineup when puck drops on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

