ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 81-66

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0df6KHcF00

Max Abmas matched his season high with 38 points making of 10 of 11 foul shots and Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-66 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 11 points and Elijah Lufile grabbed 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts (10-6, 4-1 Summit League).

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 21 points, Anders Nelson scored 17 and Riley Miller 11 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Boeheim Brothers Lead Syracuse to Blowout Win Over Pitt, 77-61

On Tuesday night, Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined for 42 points to lead Syracuse over Pitt by a score of 77-61 in the Carrier Dome. After a first half in which Pitt had three scorers with at least nine points, things looked to be trending towards a victory. However, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Parker
Person
Oral Roberts
MLive.com

Kareem Rozier’s buzzer-beater lifts St. Mary’s basketball to 66-64 double overtime win over De La Salle

WARREN, Mich. -- Kareem Rozier was not about to let a third opportunity slip away. With the ball in his hands and a third chance to win the game for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, Rozier drove to the hoop. After making his way around the main Warren De La Salle defender, Rozier slashed his way near the baseline and put up a layup with another defender coming in along the baseline.
LA SALLE, MI
ABC News

No. 1 Baylor, last unbeaten team in Division I men's basketball, falls to Texas Tech

And then there were none. Both No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC, the remaining undefeated Division I men's basketball teams, suffered losses Tuesday night. Baylor's 21-game winning streak, which started last season, was snapped in a 65-62 loss to No. 19 Texas Tech in Waco, Texas. That result came shortly after USC fell at Stanford, 75-69.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abmas#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WCIA

Omar Payne stepping up down the stretch

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was not pretty at times, but a win is a win and Illinois is off to a 5-0 start in conference after beating Nebraska Tuesday night. The Huskers got out to a hot start but big runs in the first and second half for Illinois helped keep them at bay. Kofi […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy