Cross of Gratitude comes to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cross that has travelled all around the world has just landed in Scranton.

The Cross of Gratitude was erected in the Ukraine for the 2,000-year anniversary of Jesus’ death. The cross has now visited 43 countries and has plans to travel across the United States before moving to South America.

The cross has been blessed by people all over the world, including three popes, on its pilgrimage across the globe.

“The cross, it’s a symbol of our salvation. Its a blessing for us… And I hear so many beautiful stories how that cross changed the lives of people,” Saint Vladimir Catholic Church pastor Reverend Myron Myronyuk said.

“Well, it’s supposed to bring all the countries together for the anniversary of Jesus’ crucifixion,” visitor Daria Waering said.

the cross of gratitude is available to view at saint vladimir church in scranton until january 13.

