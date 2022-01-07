ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles mayor and 8 family members test positive for COVID-19

By Elliott Davis
 5 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said he’s been in quarantine for seven days after testing positive for COVID-19.

He told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that his symptoms aren’t too bad.

“I’m fine. I had one evening of 99.5 temperature, a headache, and a cold. After that one day, I was fine,” said Borgmeyer. “This is my second time having COVID also.”

Trending: $6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury

Borgmeyer first tested positive for the virus in 2020. He said it’s much milder this time around.

“It’s a lesser case than it was the first time, but at the same time, it lessens my feelings and impressions of mask mandates and everything else,“ the mayor said.

He said eight of his family members also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

“Everybody’s fine. I have a daughter who is seven months pregnant, and we’re being very careful with her supplemental oxygen,” said Borgmeyer. “Everybody else pretty much anywhere from a mild case of the flu to a cold.”

St. Charles County is seeing a huge spike in COVID cases. Davis asked the mayor what he plans to do to make the city safer.

“I don’t think this is a matter of us making it safer,” Borgmeyer responded. “To be honest with you, yes COVID is spreading like wildfire, the omicron is, but the death rate doesn’t exist. Two years ago it was a flu epidemic and some people died.”

The mayor said he and the county executive plan to ask the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce to encourage members to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Top story: Kirkwood historic homeowners upset over controversial development plan

When asked about a mask mandate in the wake of one just passed by St Louis County, his answer was: “No. It’s unenforceable. I can’t send a cop to every restaurant where somebody walks in without a mask. It’s just crazy.”

“So, the best thing we can do is let the public make their personal decisions on how they’re going to manage their personal health,” Borgmeyer added.

FOX2Now

COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB

ST. LOUIS- Amid the scramble for access to COVID-19 testing across the country, local and state governments have been joined in the effort by private companies which have popped up with locations around the U.S. and in the St. Louis region. But the Better Business Bureau has issued a failing grade for one such company that has locations in Chesterfield, Eureka, and the city of St. Louis, including one at Ballpark Village.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
