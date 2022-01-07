Plainfield holds off Union - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma led Plainfield with 13 points as it defeated Union 50-47 in Plainfield. Plainfield (4-2) led 31-26 at the end of the third quarter thanks to a 13-8 run and was able...www.nj.com
