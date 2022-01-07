ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County dispatchers see spike in emergency calls during winter blast

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
As snow falls in parts of West Michigan, it's keeping dispatchers busy.

In Kent County, the dispatch center took in nearly 300 emergency calls on Wednesday alone, well above it's usual daily total.

Among the calls that came in, was a fatal crash in Walker .

"It was a big snow day, it was a big snow event," says Kent County Undersheriff Chuck Dewitt.

In addition to the emergency calls, The Kent County Dispatch Center also took 306 non-emergency calls in the same time period.

Dispatchers and officials say while snow and arctic air is common in West Michigan, there are things you can do to help prevent issues on the road. "By all means, yeah, slow down, move as far as way possible. And don't gawk, continue going at the pace of traffic because that can also pose problems," says Dewitt.

Officials do want drivers to note that if you see a car alongside the road with a yellow ribbon tied to it, it's already been checked out to make sure nobody is inside.

Dewitt says they're in constant contact with the National Weather Service to help monitor conditions in the area.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Arctic air pushing in with lake effect snow on the way

West Michigan woke up to wet slushy road ways which can become icy as temperatures drop below the freezing mark through the start of the day. Arctic air will rush in today taking our temperatures from the 30s to 20s and ultimately the teens. Outside of an early morning lingering snow flurry we will stay mainly dry and mostly cloudy. West northwest winds expected to be gusting upwards of 25 to 35 mph making temperatures feel a good 10 degrees colder than the actual temperatures.
