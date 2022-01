Kara Lawson took her Duke team to Syracuse with some adversity Sunday, encountered some more on the court, and still won, 74-65. Duke was missing Nyah Green going in as she was in the Covid protocols. Then Celeste Taylor suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was in a sling afterwards. And then on top of that, Elizabeth Balogun had an off game.

