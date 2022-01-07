Dominant performances on the hardwood in this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damani Barley from East had himself a game scoring 41 points in a 71-62 win over Edison Tech helping the Eagles move to 5-1 on the year.

Student athletes from Wilson, HF-L, Harley Allendale Columbia and Wayne also made the list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.