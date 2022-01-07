ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Dominant performances on the hardwood in this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGmrV_0df6JOl700

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damani Barley from East had himself a game scoring 41 points in a 71-62 win over Edison Tech helping the Eagles move to 5-1 on the year.

Student athletes from Wilson, HF-L, Harley Allendale Columbia and Wayne also made the list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Bills prepare for extreme cold ahead of playoff matchup with Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s possible that the Bills playoff opener could be played largely with the temperature below zero. It’s certain that the wind chill will be that cold. Although former Viking Stefon Diggs is not impressed, it’s still something both teams will have to handle. Josh Allen explained Tuesday that he has […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NY
City
Wilson, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Basketball
News 8 WROC

Josh Allen was the #1 fantasy football quarterback, again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen might not have been voted to the Pro Bowl, but he’s #1 in someone else’s hearts: Fantasy football managers. Allen finished the season as the top-scoring quarterback for the second year in a row, posting 402.58 points (23.7 per game) in ESPN standard scoring. Allen was […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood#Edison Tech#Eagles#Hf L#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Williamsville Schools condemn ‘unacceptable’ homework assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Williamsville Central School District is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist. “The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the district said in a statement. The assignment, shared with News 4 by concerned parents, asked students […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Emergency crews rush to fire on Renouf Drive in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Renouf Drive in Gates Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from Gates Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Timothy D. Goole, crews were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m., when the fire started in a second floor bedroom. A family of four escaped […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy