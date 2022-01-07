Officer who killed gunman in Denver-Lakewood mass shooting released from hospital

DENVER — The hero officer who shot and killed the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting gunman was released from the hospital Thursday.

Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris encountered the gunman who killed five people in multiple locations across Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27 , according to investigators. Lakewood police say Ferris ordered the gunman to drop his weapon as he approached her. He ignored her commands and shot Ferris in the abdomen, according to police. While on the ground wounded, she fired back at the gunman, killing him.

Ferris survived, but she’s been hospitalized since the shooting. She was released Thursday with her family, members of the Lakewood Police Department and hospital staff cheering her on.

“Thank you Agent Ferris. You’re our hero,” the Lakewood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department said Ferris, who has been on the force for three years, will still have a long healing process ahead.

Ferris’ actions brought a deadly rampage across Denver and Lakewood to an end on the evening of Dec. 27.

Alicia Cardenas, 44; Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35; Danny Scofield, 38; Sarah Steck, 28, and Michael Swinyward, 67, were all killed, as well as the suspect, 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod . Three others were injured, including Gunn-Maldonado’s husband, Jimmy Maldonado , who was recently released from the hospital as well.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover Ferris' recovery expenses.

