Tom Brady is set to compete for his eighth Super Bowl title and could earn his fourth NFL MVP award while he's at it. The former New England Patriots quarterback is coming off another stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady finished his 2021 campaign with a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 67.5 completion percentage. He set the Bucs' franchise record for passing yards while topping his own record for TDs. Tampa Bay finished with a 13-4 record.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO