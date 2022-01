Work will soon begin on a project slated to bring over 100 new homes to Franklin County. An LLC addressed to Eastwood Homes, which is headquartered in Charlotte and has an office in Raleigh, bought two parcels recently for nearly $1.7 million, according to two deeds filed Dec. 22. Across the roughly 29 acres off Holden Road in Youngsville, the company plans to build 120 townhomes, said Greg Davidson, director of land at Eastwood Homes – Raleigh Division.

YOUNGSVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO