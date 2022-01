The biggest startup trends of 2021: Perseverance and high valuations. We asked a group of Triangle venture capitalists to identify trends they saw in 2021, and Art Pappas, founder of Pappas Capital, said a big one was startups “finding unique ways to persevere through the pandemic.” The firm's sweet spot of biotech was particularly hot. Pappas said early stage, in particular, saw major opportunities.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO