Parents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much – or what to do about it. Glucose – a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food – is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development. However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be detrimental to the normal growth of the brain. I am a clinical...

NUTRITION ・ 1 DAY AGO